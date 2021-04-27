All capacity restrictions to be lifted in Nashville, indoor mask mandate will remain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials.

The Metro Public Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity restrictions would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

The department said May 14 will mark six weeks since the COVID-19 vaccines became available to all adults in Nashville and six weeks corresponds to the time needed to reach “full immunity” from the slowest of the three available vaccines.

The only restriction that will remain in place in Davidson County will be wearing masks indoors, but the Metro Public Health Department said it will continue to “strongly recommend that masks be worn outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Metro health officials previously lifted some capacity restrictions earlier this month, allowing bars and restaurants serving alcohol to operate with a maximum of 225 patrons per floor, as of April 16.

As of that same date, the department said it would allow a 40% capacity limit for outdoor arenas and 33% for indoor arenas.

Maximum indoor event capacity had been increased to a maximum of 3,000 people with approval from the Metro Public Health Department and “higher-risk events” capped at 225 people.

Gathering size and table seating had also been increased to 15 people inside with a maximum of 25 people outside.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports approximately 40% of Nashville residents have received either their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as of Tuesday morning.

The state data also shows an estimated 27% of Nashville’s population has been administered their second dose.