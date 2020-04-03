All 56 Tennessee state parks to be closed starting April 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will close all 56 Tennessee state parks and state-owned state natural areas to the public, starting April 4 and running through April 14.

A release sent out by TDEC on Friday states this move is in support of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23.

This is a complete closure of facilities and access to all Tennessee State Parks and Designated State Natural Areas.

