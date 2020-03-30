Live Now
Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications

Coronavirus
Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WJW) — Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Alan Merrill, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, ET reported.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

His daughter wrote about his passing on Facebook in a touching tribute. She said she only got to visit with him for two minutes before she was rushed out of the room.

“I’ve made a million jokes about the “Rona” and how it’ll “getcha”…boy do I feel stupid. If anything can come of this I beg of you to take this seriously. Money doesn’t matter. People are dying,” said Laura Merrill.

According to ET, other celebrities who have died from the coronavirus include country music legend Joe Diffie, Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz, and playwright Terrence McNally.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

