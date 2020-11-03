Passengers deplaned from flight at Nashville airport after woman refused to wear mask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Airlines flight was deplaned on Tuesday morning when a reported argumentative female passenger refused to wear a face mask and refused to comply with a request to leave the plane.

According to a BNA spokesperson, all passengers on the 9:20 a.m. flight to Las Vegas were asked to leave the plane while officers escorted the woman from the aircraft to a Southwest gate for a ticket refund. Once the refund was processed, officers escorted her to the non-secure side of the airport.

Officers said the woman refused to follow instructions given by Southwest Airlines employees and was denied boarding. The woman was not charged or arrested in the incident.

Southwest Airlines’ policy requires all passengers to wear face coverings at all times in the airport and on the plane. If passengers do not have a face covering, one will be provided for them. Customers unable to wear face coverings for any reason, even verifiable medical conditions, cannot fly with the airline due to potential safety risks.

