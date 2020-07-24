Airlines alter policies to ensure safety of passengers, flight crews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Beginning Friday, United Airlines will not allow you to fly without a face mask. Multiple other airlines will implement similar policies within the next week.

United Airlines is now requiring all passengers to wear a mask at service counters, gates and baggage claim areas. It also changed its exemption policy. Children under the age of two will not have to wear a mask.

Anyone who believes they have an “extraordinary circumstance” preventing them from wearing a mask has to get permission from the airline in advance.

“When passengers are confident it’s safe to fly and it is now, and they have a place to go, they will look at traveling again, that’s the way my family is looking at it, and that’s the way I know every American family is as well, and the airlines have to reconcile that,” explained Pilot Dennis Tajer with American Airlines.

Southwest and American Airlines are implementing similar policies, requiring masks from the moment passengers arrive, except when eating or drinking.

Delta Airlines now requires any customer who says they have an underlying health condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask to participate in a virtual consultation with a medical professional which could take up to an hour.

Airlines have made these changes to make customers feel more comfortable and to protect flight crews.

These strict rules are in response to concerns from flyers and airline employees.

“Passenger demand goes to confidence, when there is places to travel and people are confident the airplane is safe and it is safe masks, cleaning, the air circulation is incredible on the airplane, but we have to glue all of that together to see the recovery,” said Tajer.

Anyone found not in compliance with the new rules could be taken off the flight and even banned from the airline.

Nashville International Airport reported about 8,000 passengers are still departing from BNA per day, which is about 65% lower than this time last year.

