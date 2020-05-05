Airbnb warns against parties in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Airbnb is warning against hosts throwing parties and events in their spaces.

Amid COVID-19 and special public health mandates, officials from Airbnb said they are changing up how they do things. Usually, Airbnb encourages their hosts to set house rules on events appropriate for their communities. However, during this pandemic, they’re now warning consumers against throwing one.

To that end, we have previously announced that we will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings. Governor Lee has announced some gradual restrictions on his emergency order, his ban on non-religious social gatherings remains in effect. Therefore, our new policy means we are not allowing any type of party in Nashville until further notice. Airbnb

Media officials with the company said they will not only ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Nashville Airbnb listing, but they will also be working with Metro police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates.

Airbnb has disabled the ‘event friendly’ search filter in its application. This would usually help a guest seek out venues for parties.

Airbnb has also offered 100,000 places to stay globally for COVID-19 responders through their ‘Frontline Stays’ program.

As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community. The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time. Airbnb

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE