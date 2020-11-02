After full NFL Sunday, league faces COVID-19 disruptions Monday

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

(WKRN) – The NFL is dealing with a bevy of COVID-19 related interruptions Monday morning.

From positive tests to symptoms, five NFL teams are currently adjusting their normal Monday football operations out of an abundance of caution.

The Green Bay Packers are conducting football activities remotely today after running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers played the Vikings on Sunday.

Statement from the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/6RrDsO7NyQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 2, 2020

Elsewhere in the NFL, Raven’s corner Marlon Humphrey has tested positive for COVID-19 according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The team released a statement saying the team is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol:

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/hTMDU0D2hE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2020

The Ravens played the Steelers Sunday so now Pittsburgh is in the intensive protocol as a result. They say they registered all negative tests from Sunday’s round of testing.

Also in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns reported a player is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms following their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon. Despite no positive tests, the club is conducting all of their football activities remotely.

Today we will be conducting all football meetings remotely. pic.twitter.com/W2TBbvjpv1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2020

As the NFL continues to work through COVID-related disruptions, it can hang its hat on the fact that there is still no evidence of on-field or team-to-team transmission of the virus.

If it seems like this is the first time we’ve had this much COVID-19 news on a Monday in the NFL, it likely is. To start the season, the league did not test on Sundays, but in response to the Titans COVID-19 outbreak, they began testing on Sundays in Week 6. Unfortunately, results aren’t received until after the game is played Sunday or early Monday. Players who find out they’re positive on Monday played a game while infected with the virus.

