Adventure Science Center to temporarily close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Adventure Science Center generic_251440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Adventure Science Center museum is temporarily closing to the public until Monday, March 23 amid concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“We have had no known cases of COVID-19 associated with any of our guests or staff. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is currently no evidence that children are more susceptible to COVID-19; however, they can still carry the virus to at-risk populations, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions.”

Adventure Science Center officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and follow recommendations from local authorities and public health officials and will make announcements as needed regarding re-opening the museum.

