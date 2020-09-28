Administrative building closed after 8 City of Lebanon employees test positive for COVID-19

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Lebanon announced Monday the city’s administrative building has been closed after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Under Mayor Ash’s direction, the city has closed down that building and have sent everyone home,” Mayoral Assistant Debbie Jessen said. “The building will be decontaminated immediately and will not be available for staff or public use to allow any infected employees to come out of quarantine and to protect the wellbeing of others.”

The administrative building is located at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue. Although visitors will not be allowed in the building, the public will be able to use the building’s drive-thru.

According to a Facebook post from the city, Mayor Bernie Ash is still under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 15. City employees who work as inspectors and are asymptomatic will continue to work remotely or from their vehicles for at least 24 days. All city meetings will continue to be held digitally.

