Adjunct professor at Belmont University School of Music dies after battle with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An adjunct professor at the Belmont University School of Music died after a battle with COVID-19, according to their Facebook page.

Jeff Lisenby, an adjunct professor in the School of Music since 1994, passed away last week after fighting COVID-19. Belmont University officials say Lisenby had an impact on the lives and careers of countless students, building strong friendships with all those who knew him.

“Jeff was an incredible talent who was kind and friendly with everyone he met. A keyboard player, pianist and national accordion champion, he was the musical arranger, musical director and a performer in the Broadway version of the musical Ring of Fire.” Belmont University School of Music

Memorial details were not immediately released but there is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help his family with medical and funeral expenses.