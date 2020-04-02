1  of  25
Closings
Additional Bellevue Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An additional employee of the Kroger store on Highway 100 in Bellevue has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Kroger spokesperson.

The employee in question has not worked at the store for four days and is currently receiving medical care. The store has reportedly been cleaned and sanitized by a third-party cleaning service ‘multiple times’ since the employee worked.

“Keeping our associates and communities safe is our number one priority,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

