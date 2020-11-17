Addiction center Samaritan House closes temporarily after confirmed cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What is normally a safe haven for those battling addiction, is now temporarily closed after the facility experienced confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We have temporarily moved our clients to a different location, so that we could do a cleaning when we found out that we had a couple of our clients come down with COVID,” said Jim Phillips, President of XMI Capital which represents the Samaritan House.

The Samaritan House, an alcohol and substance abuse treatment center, reported COVID-19 cases among their clients. Phillips says the shut down comes at a time when substance abuse is ever-present.

“Recovery is really hard right now,” Phillips said. “2020 has been a particularly hard year, if you’re in recovery.”

Judge Gale Robinson is a judge for the Davidson County Recovery Court.

“We have been enthralled for the last year in talking about COVID-19 and a presidential race,” said Judge Robinson. “Everybody has forgotten that we are suffering with the opioid epidemic. It is raging in our community and people are still dying from overdoses.”

Robinson says he had clients at the Samaritan House when the facility was forced to shut down.

“I know we had 3 of our recovery court folks at Samaritan for treatment,” Robinson explained. “When this broke out, we gave the 3 the option of either staying and being quarantined there at Samaritan. One of our participants did choose to stay at Samaritan and quarantine. Two of the others went home.”

Officials at the Samaritan House have not yet released a date of reopening, but say they could open as soon as later this week.