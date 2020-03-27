ACM announces all-star lineup for country music special

This combination photo shows country music stars, from left, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, who are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country,” an at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of their delayed Academy of Country Music awards show. (AP Photo)

The Academy of Country Music announced an all-star list of performers for its an at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of its delayed awards show.

Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country.”

The ACMs delayed the scheduled awards show to Sept. 16, which will be hosted by Urban.

Other stars who will be performing at home for the special include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett.

The show will also feature a tribute to the late country legend Kenny Rogers, who died March 20, by Bryan, Paisley and Rucker.

