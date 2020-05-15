ACLU files lawsuit pushing for mail-in ballots during COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Civil Liberties Union and Dechert LLP have filed a lawsuit that seeks to make absentee voting available to all eligible Tennessee voters in the state during the pandemic.

The suit claims “no one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote.” The lawsuit seeks to make absentee voting available to all eligible voters in the state during the pandemic.

The ACLU said the case is being brought on behalf of several Tennesseans whose health would be at risk if forced to vote in person.