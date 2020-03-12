1  of  2
ACC suspends all athletic activities until further notice

Coronavirus

ACC Logo

(WKRN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has chosen to suspend all athletic-related activities including competition, practice, recruiting, and participating in the NCAA championships until further notice.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford.

According to the ACC, the decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to “mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

