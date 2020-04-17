‘A scammer’s paradise’: BBB of Middle Tennessee warns of COVID-19 scams

Closings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 pandemic is a vulnerable time for Americans financially and the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee says scammers are using the outbreak to take advantage of consumers in several ways.

The BBB of Middle Tennessee has been receiving hundreds of calls a day about different concerns.

“It’s their paradise because they’re preying on us, wanting to react quickly and preying on that fact that we miss our friends, our relatives and we are happy when we get a new text, email or phone call we weren’t expecting,” Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee, said.

If you shared your high school graduation picture to show support for seniors missing out on end of the year activities, you are giving scammers a huge gift, Householder said. Your picture can reveal your school name and graduation year, which are common online security questions that can be used to hack into personal accounts.

“We are getting calls on the daily as well as reports to scam tracker,” Householder explained. “If we have consumers out there that have done this and are concerned about their security, take the post down.”

Even if the post is deleted, you should think about changing security settings for banking and other websites.

Other scams include text messages about expediting your stimulus check or phone calls about whether or not your information is correct to mail the money.

Small businesses are being heavily targeted right now while applying for loans through the SBA.

“There are so many pop-up ads and so many fake websites when you’re doing searches for ‘wonder cures’ like vaccines, which clearly haven’t been developed yet,” Householder added.

Price gouging on products like hand sanitizer, disinfectant products and medical supplies like PPE are on the rise.

Consumers are reporting offers that are too good to be true, including $100 gift cards from Starbucks and $1,000 gift cards from Walmart.

“Don’t do business with something that is soliciting you, you go to the source,” Householder warned.

You can find more information from the Better Business Bureau on their website and find out which scams are in your area by using their scam tracker.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford40
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount46
Bradley35
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham20
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee17
Cumberland55
Davidson 1,307
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson39
Dyer24
Fayette42
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson25
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene29
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox182
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon19
Macon30
Madison73
Marion27
Marshall12
Maury33
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane7
Robertson95
Rutherford271
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,492
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 45
Sumner491
Tipton54
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson324
Wilson 161
Residents of other states/countries250
Pending209
Total Casesas of (4/16/20)6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner28
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20)141

