A guide for small business owners on how to apply for loans under the COVID-19 relief act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The $2 trillion relief package signed into law as the CARES Act provides nearly $350 billion for small business loans.

It’s called the Paycheck Protection Program is designed to get funds to struggling businesses more quickly and with fewer restrictions than traditional loans from the Small Business Administration. The goal is that this money would allow business owners to continue to pay their employees.

Small businesses, non-profit organizations and churches with fewer than 500 employees are eligible to fill out this application.

After filling out the application, contact your bank or one of the 1,800 approved lending institutions. You can find one by entering your zip code into this tool.

The treasury department has set up a system that should allow borrowers to receive money more quickly than they normally would, although some businesses have reported that hasn’t been the case yet.

Under this program, a portion of a business’s loan may be forgiven with if certain conditions are met. The part that is not forgiven will be subject to one percent interest over a two-year repayment period that can be deferred for six months.

