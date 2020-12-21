‘A Christmas miracle,’ Robertson County begins Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robertson County Health Department officials administered their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations Monday afternoon.

After months of preparations, the first shipment arrived Monday and the department began administering the vaccine as quickly and safely as possible to those that meet the criteria.

“Today we anticipate to do 10 today. We actually have first responders, sheriff’s department, frontline workers. We actually have several from the hospital here at Northcrest,” Rachel Ellis, County Director for Robertson and Cheatham County Health Departments told News 2.

While it’s a small number, it’s a start. Over the last 14 days Robertson County has been averaging more than 108 new cases a day, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“This is kind of a Christmas miracle, I think. I’m pretty excited about it. I think all of the health departments are excited, hopefully all of the community is excited, really hoping this can help us to stop the spread and getting some normalcy back,” Ellis explained.

The state anticipates delivering 115,000 Moderna vaccines throughout the state in the next two weeks.

Ellis says they will continue administering the vaccine this week while working around the holiday.