GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A ninth patient from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has died, according to a spokesperson for Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Kyle Brogdon of Sumner Regional Medical Center confirmed Tuesday morning the latest death at the nursing home.

