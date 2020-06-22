8 businesses cited by Metro health department for violating COVID-19 emergency orders

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 28: General view of the Nashville Downtown skyline during the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Nashville on April 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has issued citations against eight businesses over the last week for being out of compliance with emergency orders enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight businesses, which include restaurants and bars, violated Order 4 and/or Order 6, according to the health department:

Sam’s Place – Nipper’s Corner (15545 Old Hickory Blvd.) – Order 6

Crow’s Nest (2221 Bandywood Dr.) – Order 4

Smoothie King (2803 Gallatin Pk.) – Order 4

The Dogwood Nashville (1907A Division St.) – Order 4 and 6

Sonic (2787 Murfreesboro Pk.) – Order 4

Papa John’s Pizza (2745 Lebanon Pk.) – Order 4

Subway (2817 West End Ave.) – Order 4

Popeye’s (4023 Nolensville Pk.) – Order 4

A decision on the amount of the fines for each business will be determined during a court appearance.

Full descriptions of the public health emergency orders can be found HERE.

The health department cited 14 businesses earlier this month, including several Broadway bars, for being out of compliance with the orders.

