7K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 7,600 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, which was relatively unchanged from the week prior, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending March 13 was 7,580, up just slightly from the previous week when 7,407 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 44,428 for the week ending March 13, a decrease of about 3,000 from the previous week, when there were 47,763 continued claims.

A total of 1,099,725 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.