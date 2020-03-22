1  of  31
Closings
7-month-old S.C. baby tests positive for coronavirus

by: CNN

CAMDEN, S.C. (CNN/WACH) — A 7-month-old baby in South Carolina appears to be one of the youngest Americans to test positive for the coronavirus.

Baby Emmett Doster tested positive for the new virus Tuesday after waking up from a nap with a fever.

“He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see, but my mom tested positive for the virus as well,” Courtney Doster, the baby’s mother, said.

The 104-degree fever landed Emmett at the urgent care in Elgin.

Tuesday’s positive test results have the entire family of five on lockdown.

“My husband and I are both, you know, legal guardian, so we’re both under the legal contract from DHAC to stay at home,” Courtney Doster said. “They asked us all not to go anywhere since we’ve been exposed. And I mean it makes sense because you want to help, you know, not spread the virus.”

Doster’s 4-year-old and 2-year-old are thankfully not showing any signs of the virus.

The family posted their story to social media Friday to help spread awareness. The posts have been shared more than 40,000 times.

“It is very important, especially for, you know, the immune compromise,” Doster said. “So it’s not really about us, but about everybody else as well.”

For now, like everyone else, the Doster family is taking it one day at a time.

