6th case of UK COVID variant confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Tuesday night.

In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said six cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

Dr. Gill Wright, the director of the Metro Public Health Department confirmed last week that two of the cases involved Nashville residents. Wright did not disclose the severity of the symptoms, but the department said the two cases were not connected.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Jan. 21 that two Tennessee residents had tested positive for the U.K. variant, marking the first confirmed cases in the state; however, the department has not said where in Tennessee the patients live.

Health officials have said the U.K. variant is 30% to 70% more contagious, but there is no evidence that it is more lethal. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to “work well” against the variant, Dr. Wright said last week.

The Shelby County Health Department reported Tuesday that health officials in Memphis had identified a “presumptive case” of the Brazilian variant. The test has been sent to the state for confirmation and, if confirmed, this would be the first case of the Brazilian variant in Tennessee.

While the South African variant has been detected in the U.S., no cases have been reported in Tennessee.