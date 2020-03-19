1  of  42
60 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Davidson County

COVID-19 Pandemic: Continuing Coronavirus Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Nashville and Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department, which releases its updated case numbers daily, said Thursday the 60 cases involved people between the ages of 11 and 73. Of those cases, two people were hospitalized, while the others remained isolated at home with “mild and manageable symptoms,” Metro Public Health explained.

County# of Case
Campbell1
Cheatham1
Davidson60
Hamilton3
Jefferson1
Knox2
Robertson1
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan1
Williamson24
Total Casesas of (3/18/20)102

In an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus, the Nashville Board of Health approved a Declaration of Public Health Emergency during an emergency meeting Sunday night. The declaration called for the closure of all bars, defined as institutions whose primary business is alcohol service, while all restaurants would cut their maximum occupancy in half to create more space between customers.

The Tennessee Department of Health releases its case numbers daily at 2 p.m. As of Wednesday’s update, there were at least 100 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

