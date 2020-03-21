6-year-old Clarksville boy with cystic fibrosis tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-year-old elementary school student in Clarksville with a compromised immune system has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his mother.

Sabrina Bostain told News 2 her son Joseph, who has cystic fibrosis, was experiencing a fever, cough and fatigue earlier in the week. Aware something was wrong, Bostain was able to get her son tested for COVID-19 and said Vanderbilt called her Thursday to report he had the virus.

Joseph, a student at East Montgomery Elementary School, was ordered into a two-week quarantine. By Friday morning, Bostain said her son’s fever had dropped and he was showing some signs of improvement.

On her Facebook page, Bostain expressed her gratitude: “We have wonderful care providers and most importantly we have a MIGHTY GOD!!”

She added, “stay well and wash and sanitize and please if you are sick, stay home and away from elderly and those who you know are immune compromised.”

In a statement released Friday evening, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said a student at East Montgomery Elementary School who had tested positive for the coronavirus had been at the school for a half-day on March 12. Bostain identified Joseph as the child in question.

The district explained the Montgomery County Health Department had resources available for anyone who had contact with the child and would work to identify anyone else at risk for infection.

As of Friday afternoon, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County.

