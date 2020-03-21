1  of  32
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

6-year-old Clarksville boy with cystic fibrosis tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joseph Bostain

Joseph Bostain (Courtesy: Sabrina Bostain)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-year-old elementary school student in Clarksville with a compromised immune system has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his mother.

Sabrina Bostain told News 2 her son Joseph, who has cystic fibrosis, was experiencing a fever, cough and fatigue earlier in the week. Aware something was wrong, Bostain was able to get her son tested for COVID-19 and said Vanderbilt called her Thursday to report he had the virus.

Joseph, a student at East Montgomery Elementary School, was ordered into a two-week quarantine. By Friday morning, Bostain said her son’s fever had dropped and he was showing some signs of improvement.

On her Facebook page, Bostain expressed her gratitude: “We have wonderful care providers and most importantly we have a MIGHTY GOD!!”

She added, “stay well and wash and sanitize and please if you are sick, stay home and away from elderly and those who you know are immune compromised.”

In a statement released Friday evening, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said a student at East Montgomery Elementary School who had tested positive for the coronavirus had been at the school for a half-day on March 12. Bostain identified Joseph as the child in question.

The district explained the Montgomery County Health Department had resources available for anyone who had contact with the child and would work to identify anyone else at risk for infection.

As of Friday afternoon, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories