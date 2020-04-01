5th TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fifth TSA worker at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA reported Monday that four agents at the airport had the virus. A fifth employee, who last worked the morning of March 25 at the main checkpoint, was added to the list on Wednesday morning.
The agency provided the following information about the five agents:
|Role
|Last day at work
|Location
|Shift
|Screening officer
|March 26
|Main checkpoint
|3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Screening officer
|March 25
|Main checkpoint
|3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Baggage officer
|March 20
|Baggage
|4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Screening officer
|March 18
|Main checkpoint
|3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Baggage officer
|March 17
|Baggage
|12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
As of Wednesday morning, TSA said 52 of its screening officers had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The agency added 23 non-screening employees “who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” also had confirmed cases of the virus over the same time period.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|25
|Bradley
|10
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|3
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|10
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|391
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|17
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|12
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|4
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|48
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|66
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|4
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|5
|Marshall
|1
|Maury
|15
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|19
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|28
|Rutherford
|68
|Scott
|2
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|8
|Shelby
|428
|Smith
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|Sumner
|184
|Tipton
|21
|Trousdale
|4
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|131
|Wilson
|39
|Residents of other states/countries
|190
|Pending
|307
|Total Cases – as of (3/31/20)
|2,239
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: