5th TSA agent at Nashville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fifth TSA worker at Nashville International Airport has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA reported Monday that four agents at the airport had the virus. A fifth employee, who last worked the morning of March 25 at the main checkpoint, was added to the list on Wednesday morning.

The agency provided the following information about the five agents:

Role Last day at work Location Shift Screening officer March 26 Main checkpoint 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Screening officer March 25 Main checkpoint 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Baggage officer March 20 Baggage 4 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Screening officer March 18 Main checkpoint 3 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Baggage officer March 17 Baggage 12 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, TSA said 52 of its screening officers had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. The agency added 23 non-screening employees “who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” also had confirmed cases of the virus over the same time period.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE