5th Gallatin nursing home resident dies following COVID-19 outbreak

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner Regional Medical Center confirmed a fifth nursing home resident has died, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

On April 27, 24 residents were removed from the center due to the outbreak, followed by another 17 removed Saturday.

In total, more than 100 residents and staff tested positive for the virus.

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 33 Bradley 21 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 6 Carter 3 Cheatham 11 Chester 5 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 22 Davidson 685 DeKalb 5 Dickson 21 Dyer 5 Fayette 17 Fentress 1 Franklin 12 Gibson 7 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 11 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 67 Hardeman 5 Hardin 2 Hawkins 8 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 98 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 4 Loudon 12 Macon 7 Madison 17 Marion 14 Marshall 4 Maury 20 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 41 Morgan 2 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 2 Putnam 50 Roane 3 Robertson 51 Rutherford 127 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 13 Shelby 640 Smith 3 Sullivan 18 Sumner 283 Tipton 28 Trousdale 7 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 221 Wilson 71 Residents of other states/countries 187 Pending 54 Total Cases – as of (4/3/20) 3,067

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

