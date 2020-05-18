57 employees at Monterey Mushroom in East Tennessee test positive for COVID-19

LOUDON COUNTY (WATE) – Loudon County mayor Buddy Bradshaw said 57 employees at Monterey Mushroom have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Bradshaw said that is a “high number” but that they’ve known the entire time that active case numbers weren’t a true reflection of the total numbers in Loudon County.

“I was also told that an overwhelming majority, if not all, were asymptomatic. This is a drastic jump in confirmed cases but it does not change what we should be doing to protect ourselves,” Bradshaw said in a release.

Bradshaw also said you can’t catch the virus from the mushrooms themselves.

“I would probably wash my hands after removing them from the package at most but you definitely won’t catch the virus from consumption,” said Bradshaw.

The company is going above and beyond to reduce or eliminate exposure at the plant and people who have tested positive have been made aware and given instructions.

