50 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the country, including in Kentucky. 

Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshar announced 50 new cases in the state.  

This brings the new statewide number up to 248 cases. In total, 4,016 people have been tested in the state.  

To learn the latest about Kentucky’s response, click here. 

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

