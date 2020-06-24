5 Nashville Fire Department employees test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five employees with the Nashville Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department reported Wednesday three of the employees who work in the EMS division and two who work in the suppression division have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

NFD notified all employees who worked with the personnel within two days prior to showing symptoms, in accordance to Metro Public Health guidelines.

The department said it is monitoring other employees who worked with the infected personnel and they will be tested if needed. Medic units and fire stations where the employees worked prior to becoming ill have been decontaminated.

The department is also deploying new decontaminate sprayers through its district chiefs.

The NFD said it continues to review protocols to better protect personnel who work with the public, including increasing the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Also, all personnel, including NFD Headquarters, check their temperatures at the beginning and end of their shift.

Personnel are also required to wear face coverings when in public, including when going into establishments such as grocery stores.

The department reported it has transported 288 COVID-19 patients and have tested 56 of its employees. Eight employees total have now tested positive for COVID-19 with three having since recovered.

