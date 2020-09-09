5 Memphis businesses shut down by Health Department for violating health directives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Shelby County health officials said they closed down five Memphis businesses that were in violation of health directives.
One of those businesses was “The Menu” restaurant on Winchester Road. Health officials say the owner was letting too many people in, not enforcing the mask mandate and staying open past the 10 pm curfew.
Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph inspected the restaurant Tuesday evening and allowed it to reopen immediately. He says the owner made needed changes to comply with the rules.
“We got to protect the public health,” Dr. Randolph said, “We’re cracking down on enforcement.”
In total, inspectors visited 12 businesses and shut down five of them that were in violation, over Labor Day weekend. Health officials reiterated that bars, limited services restaurants, clubs, beer pubs, wine bars, and multi-service vehicles that serve alcohol or beer, shouldn’t be open.
Here is a list of businesses that were closed:
- The Indulge Lounge, 5959 Winchester Rd, Memphis 38115
- In Love Memphis, 7144 Winchester Road, Memphis TN 38115
- DUBAI HOOKAH BAR, 6700 Winchester Rd. Memphis 38115
- MENU Restaurant, 6642 Winchester Road Memphis 38115
- HEIGHT Lounge, 6813 Winchester Rd. Memphis 38115
Eight other businesses were visited and deemed to be compliant; They are;
- LAFAYETTE’s –on Madison, — COMPLIANT
- THE BLUES CLUB- on Airways Blvd– COMPLIANT
- SWEET NOSHINGS CANDY STORE—OVERTON SQUARE, ONLY NON COMPLIANCE WAS ALLOWING SELF-SERVICE FROM CANDY JARS and Manager was cooperative for correction.
- ROBATA RESTAURANT —on Madison Square; –COMPLIANT
- LOCAL –on Madison Square– COMPLIANT
- BLOW HOOKAH LOUNGE—Exocet Drive, Cordova–COMPLIANT
- BAYOU BAR & GRILL—Overton Square— COMPLIANT
- GOLDEN INDIA RESTAURANT—Overton Square–COMPLIANT
