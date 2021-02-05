5 cases of UK COVID variant confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night.

In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said five cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Gill Wright, the director of the Metro Public Health Department revealed two confirmed cases involving Nashville residents had been reported to his office Wednesday night. Wright did not disclose the severity of the symptoms, but the department said the cases were not connected.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Jan. 21 that two Tennessee residents had tested positive for the U.K. variant, marking the first confirmed cases in the state; however, the department has not said where in Tennessee the patients live.

It was not immediately known when the fifth case in the state was identified.

Health officials have said the U.K. variant is 30% to 70% more contagious, but there is no evidence that it is more lethal. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to “work well” against the variant, Dr. Wright explained Thursday.

While the variants from Brazil and South Africa have been detected in the U.S., the U.K. variant is the only one that has been confirmed in Tennessee.