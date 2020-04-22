4th resident of Putnam County nursing home dies while being treated for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fourth resident of a Putnam County nursing home has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the facility.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County said a fourth resident passed away while being treated for the virus. Three other residents died at the facility earlier in the month and one was asymptomatic.
Thirty-two residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus, along with 19 staff members, a spokesperson said.
Signature HealthCARE also operates Nashville Community Care and Rehabilitation at Bordeaux, where one resident has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed.
The facility revealed 21 residents and ten staff members at the Bordeaux facility have tested positive for the virus.
The staff members at both nursing homes will not return to work “without special and verified medical clearance,” Signature HealthCARE said in a statement.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|21
|Bedford
|105
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|11
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|21
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|59
|Davidson
|1,719
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|124
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|3
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|196
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|90
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|124
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|117
|Rutherford
|338
|Scott
|12
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|29
|Shelby
|1,873
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|530
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|23
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|359
|Wilson
|187
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|36
|Total Cases – as of (4/21/20)
|7,394
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|39
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: