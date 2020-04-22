4th resident of Putnam County nursing home dies while being treated for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fourth resident of a Putnam County nursing home has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the facility.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County said a fourth resident passed away while being treated for the virus. Three other residents died at the facility earlier in the month and one was asymptomatic.

Thirty-two residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus, along with 19 staff members, a spokesperson said.

Signature HealthCARE also operates Nashville Community Care and Rehabilitation at Bordeaux, where one resident has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed.

The facility revealed 21 residents and ten staff members at the Bordeaux facility have tested positive for the virus.

The staff members at both nursing homes will not return to work “without special and verified medical clearance,” Signature HealthCARE said in a statement.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 21 Bedford 105 Benton 4 Bledsoe 11 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 21 Crockett 6 Cumberland 59 Davidson 1,719 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 124 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 13 Henderson 5 Henry 9 Hickman 3 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 196 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 90 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 124 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 3 Roane 8 Robertson 117 Rutherford 338 Scott 12 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 29 Shelby 1,873 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 530 Tipton 83 Trousdale 23 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 359 Wilson 187 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 36 Total Cases – as of (4/21/20) 7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 39 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

