1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing

(Photo: WKRN)

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four residents at a Gallatin nursing home have died after an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Twenty-four residents were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

They were transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where one resident died. He was later identified as 80-year-old Homer Barr, a former fire captain.

After an additional 17 residents were removed from the nursing home Saturday night, every patient in the facility was tested for the coronavirus, yielding an addition 59 positive cases.

Sumner Regional Medical Center announced the death of a second resident Sunday evening, as the governor’s office revealed 33 staff members at the facility had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolated at home.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt told News 2 on Wednesday morning that two additional residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing had died, bringing the total of deaths from the nursing home to four.

Mayor Holt said the nursing home did not handle the situation properly and added the situation put an extreme strain on the county’s healthcare system.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories