4th coronavirus patient dies in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Davidson County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The department made the announcement at its Friday morning press briefing and said the Davidson County resident was a 67-year-old man with “underlying health conditions.”
Three other people have died of coronavirus in the state.
Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who lived in both Davidson and Grundy counties, passed away March 20. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died the following day.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department announced Wednesday that a Hamilton County resident “over 65 years old with underlying illness” died at a local hospital.
Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|3
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|4
|Bradley
|5
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|7
|Chester
|2
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|6
|Davidson
|203
|DeKalb
|2
|Dickson
|7
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|3
|Franklin
|3
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|8
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|28
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|1
|Houston
|2
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|26
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|6
|Madison
|2
|Marion
|2
|Maury
|7
|McMinn
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Overton
|1
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|11
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|20
|Rutherford
|27
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|3
|Shelby
|147
|Sullivan
|4
|Sumner
|43
|Tipton
|8
|Unicoi
|1
|Washington
|9
|White
|1
|Williamson
|70
|Wilson
|13
|Residents of other states/countries
|117
|Pending
|112
|Total Cases – as of (3/26/20)
|957
