4th coronavirus patient dies in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Davidson County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department made the announcement at its Friday morning press briefing and said the Davidson County resident was a 67-year-old man with “underlying health conditions.”

Three other people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who lived in both Davidson and Grundy counties, passed away March 20. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died the following day.

Ron Golden (Courtesy: Peggy Flanagan) & Pete Meenen (Courtesy: Brentwood YMCA/CaringBridge)

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department announced Wednesday that a Hamilton County resident “over 65 years old with underlying illness” died at a local hospital.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 4 Bradley 5 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 203 DeKalb 2 Dickson 7 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 28 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 4 Knox 26 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Madison 2 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 11 Roane 1 Robertson 20 Rutherford 27 Scott 1 Sevier 3 Shelby 147 Sullivan 4 Sumner 43 Tipton 8 Unicoi 1 Washington 9 White 1 Williamson 70 Wilson 13 Residents of other states/countries 117 Pending 112 Total Cases – as of (3/26/20) 957

