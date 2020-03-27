1  of  31
Closings
4th coronavirus patient dies in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second resident of Davidson County has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The department made the announcement at its Friday morning press briefing and said the Davidson County resident was a 67-year-old man with “underlying health conditions.”

Three other people have died of coronavirus in the state.

Pete Meenen, a 73-year-old longtime employee of the Brentwood YMCA who lived in both Davidson and Grundy counties, passed away March 20. Ron Golden, a 56-year-old Goodlettsville marine who was recently diagnosed with cancer, died the following day.

Ron Golden (Courtesy: Peggy Flanagan) & Pete Meenen (Courtesy: Brentwood YMCA/CaringBridge)

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department announced Wednesday that a Hamilton County resident “over 65 years old with underlying illness” died at a local hospital.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount4
Bradley5
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester2
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Cumberland6
Davidson 203
DeKalb2
Dickson7
Dyer3
Fayette3
Franklin3
Gibson2
Greene8
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton28
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston2
Jefferson4
Knox26
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon6
Madison2
Marion2
Maury7
McMinn 3
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam11
Roane1
Robertson20
Rutherford27
Scott1
Sevier3
Shelby147
Sullivan 4
Sumner43
Tipton8
Unicoi1
Washington9
White1
Williamson70
Wilson 13
Residents of other states/countries117
Pending112
Total Casesas of (3/26/20)957

