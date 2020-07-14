4 TSA agents at Nashville airport test positive for COVID-19 in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four TSA workers at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA reported the newest positive case Tuesday morning involving a screening agent. The agency said the employee last worked at the airport on July 8.

The severity of their symptoms was not immediately released.

Thirteen TSA screening officers at the Nashville airport have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The TSA said 1,078 of its employees, both screeners and non-screeners, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since mid-March. The agency added 671 employees have recovered from the virus, while six have died.

