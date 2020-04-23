4 major Tennessee cities formulate reopening strategy during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leaders in Tennessee’s four major cities are still waiting to see when is best to lift their COVID-19 restrictions and open for business. They said they will not be going by Governor Bill Lee’s timeline.

“This is an epidemic, it’s global, I think we’re all trying to do our part, because if someone in Chattanooga gets it and drives to Nashville or if someone in Nashville gets it and drives to Chattnooga, we’re all in the same boat together,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berle.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is joining up with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke in the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force.

The task force will plan and coordinate the restoration of business activity currently suspended due to COVID-19.

“Each city has something to add to the equation and has a lot of resources that the other may not,” Berke said. “Certainly that’s true Nashville has lots of things going on that may be helpful to Chattanooga and we know there are lot of employers that do business in both Chattanooga and Nashville or Memphis and Nashville and we want to make sure they have predictability so they can open up and know the same thing is going to happen in both cities.”

Mayor Cooper plans to unveil details of Nashville’s reopening strategy during Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. press conference. He had said the past that that he is leaning on science and everyone’s health before making a decision.

