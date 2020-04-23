4 major Tennessee cities formulate reopening strategy during COVID-19 pandemic

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Leaders in Tennessee’s four major cities are still waiting to see when is best to lift their COVID-19 restrictions and open for business. They said they will not be going by Governor Bill Lee’s timeline.

“This is an epidemic, it’s global, I think we’re all trying to do our part, because if someone in Chattanooga gets it and drives to Nashville or if someone in Nashville gets it and drives to Chattnooga, we’re all in the same boat together,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berle.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is joining up with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke in the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force.

The task force will plan and coordinate the restoration of business activity currently suspended due to COVID-19.

“Each city has something to add to the equation and has a lot of resources that the other may not,” Berke said. “Certainly that’s true Nashville has lots of things going on that may be helpful to Chattanooga and we know there are lot of employers that do business in both Chattanooga and Nashville or Memphis and Nashville and we want to make sure they have predictability so they can open up and know the same thing is going to happen in both cities.”

Mayor Cooper plans to unveil details of Nashville’s reopening strategy during Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. press conference. He had said the past that that he is leaning on science and everyone’s health before making a decision.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson22
Bedford117
Benton4
Bledsoe90
Blount47
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham26
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke13
Coffee23
Crockett6
Cumberland60
Davidson 1,872
Decatur4
DeKalb10
Dickson50
Dyer29
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin28
Gibson33
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton127
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood14
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman10
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson6
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox199
Lake9
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon35
Madison91
Marion28
Marshall24
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy10
Meigs5
Monroe11
Montgomery128
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion10
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam100
Rhea4
Roane8
Robertson123
Rutherford345
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier33
Shelby1,924
Smith18
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner550
Tipton83
Trousdale27
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley9
White4
Williamson365
Wilson 194
Residents of other states/countries270
Pending60
Total Casesas of (4/22/20)7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby43
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)166

