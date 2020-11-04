3rd straight day of record number COVID-19 hospitalizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New numbers released by the state clearly show day-over-day more patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I think it’s really quite ominous because this is a serious upward trend,” said Vanderbilt infectious disease doctor William Schaffner, who fears the trend will lead to more deaths.

“Hospitalizations lead to the intensive care unit sometimes, and sometimes deaths will follow. That will take some time to pick up, but as sure as the sun rises in the east that’s going to happen,” said Dr. Shaffner.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, obtained by ABC, also indicates Tennessee’s numbers are moving in the wrong direction. The state is now 14th in the country for test positivity rate and 99% of all counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission.

“Many people in our state, particularly once you get outside of the big cities, are not wearing masks,” explained Schaffner.

He believes mixed messages, and political overtones, have influenced how people respond to the virus.

“I don’t think a lot of the people outside of the cities believe in COVID,” said Schaffner.

And those who are seemingly healthy with pandemic fatigue, and willing to take their chances of getting infected, considerably contribute to the spread.

“They want to make their own independent decision making. I’ll assume the risk. I don’t care [they think]. It’s not just about you,” said Dr. Schaffner, “Because what you do affects everyone.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE