Closings
394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 394 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is an increase of 18 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from two-months-old to 84-years-old.

Of the confirmed cases:

  • 2 patients have died from complications due to the coronavirus disease
  • 14 others remain hospitalized
  • 80 individuals have recovered from the virus.
  • The remaining cases are self-isolating at home

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

· Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet apart). Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

· Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

· Don’t touch the T-zone of your face: your eyes, nose or mouth.

· Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

