393K+ new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee over 5-week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 393,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a five-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 18 was 68,968. While that was down from the 74,772 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from five weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.
The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 29,065 new claims for the week ending April 18.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|22
|Bedford
|117
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|90
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|26
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|13
|Coffee
|23
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|60
|Davidson
|1,872
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|50
|Dyer
|29
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|33
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|127
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|10
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|17
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|199
|Lake
|9
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|91
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|24
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|128
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|10
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|6
|Putnam
|100
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|123
|Rutherford
|345
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|33
|Shelby
|1,924
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|550
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|365
|Wilson
|194
|Residents of other states/countries
|270
|Pending
|60
|Total Cases – as of (4/22/20)
|7,842
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20)
|166
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: