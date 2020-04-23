393K+ new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee over 5-week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 393,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a five-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 18 was 68,968. While that was down from the 74,772 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from five weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 29,065 new claims for the week ending April 18.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 22 Bedford 117 Benton 4 Bledsoe 90 Blount 47 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 26 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 13 Coffee 23 Crockett 6 Cumberland 60 Davidson 1,872 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 50 Dyer 29 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 33 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 127 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 10 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 199 Lake 9 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 35 Madison 91 Marion 28 Marshall 24 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 11 Montgomery 128 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 10 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 100 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 123 Rutherford 345 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 33 Shelby 1,924 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 550 Tipton 83 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 365 Wilson 194 Residents of other states/countries 270 Pending 60 Total Cases – as of (4/22/20) 7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20) 166

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE