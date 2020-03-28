376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Saturday Morning.

The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from two-months to 84-years-old. Two patients have died from complications due to coronavirus, 14 remain hospitalized and 63 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild symptoms.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet apart). Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Don’t touch the T-zone of your face: your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

The United Way of Greater Nashville announced that the Tennessee Titans will grant $50,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will be led by Mayor John Cooper among other partners. The Fund currently has $2.4 million dollars. You can donate to the fund here.

Starting Monday, March 30, WeGo Public Transit will begin operating a modified service plan until further notice.

The following routes will not operate until further notice:

24 Bellevue

35 Rivergate

38 Antioch

41 Golden Valley

43 Hickory Hills

73 Bell Road

