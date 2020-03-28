376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Saturday Morning.
The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.
Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours.
The confirmed cases range in age from two-months to 84-years-old. Two patients have died from complications due to coronavirus, 14 remain hospitalized and 63 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild symptoms.
Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet apart). Do not gather in groups larger than 10.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Don’t touch the T-zone of your face: your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.
The United Way of Greater Nashville announced that the Tennessee Titans will grant $50,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will be led by Mayor John Cooper among other partners. The Fund currently has $2.4 million dollars. You can donate to the fund here.
Starting Monday, March 30, WeGo Public Transit will begin operating a modified service plan until further notice.
The following routes will not operate until further notice:
- 24 Bellevue
- 35 Rivergate
- 38 Antioch
- 41 Golden Valley
- 43 Hickory Hills
- 73 Bell Road
