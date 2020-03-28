1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Davidson County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 Continuing Coverage NEW

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville mayor John Cooper held his daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in Davidson County Saturday Morning.

The safer-at-home order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

Metro Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is an increase of 64 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from two-months to 84-years-old. Two patients have died from complications due to coronavirus, 14 remain hospitalized and 63 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild symptoms.

Health officials remind everyone to take steps to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19. These include:

  • Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC (6 feet apart). Do not gather in groups larger than 10.
  • Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
  • Don’t touch the T-zone of your face: your eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

The United Way of Greater Nashville announced that the Tennessee Titans will grant $50,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will be led by Mayor John Cooper among other partners. The Fund currently has $2.4 million dollars. You can donate to the fund here.

Starting Monday, March 30, WeGo Public Transit will begin operating a modified service plan until further notice.

The following routes will not operate until further notice:

  • 24 Bellevue
  • 35 Rivergate
  • 38 Antioch
  • 41 Golden Valley
  • 43 Hickory Hills
  • 73 Bell Road

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories