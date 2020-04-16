coronavirus

324K+ new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee over 4-week period

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee capital generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 324,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a four-week period, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 11 was 74,772. While that was down from the 116,141 new claims the previous week, the numbers were up dramatically from four weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the area of Northern Middle Tennessee, which includes Nashville, where there were 34,643 new claims for the week ending April 11.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll13
Carter4
Cheatham19
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke8
Coffee13
Cumberland53
Davidson 1,283
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson37
Dyer24
Fayette39
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson24
Giles4
Grainger4
Greene28
Grundy24
Hamblen7
Hamilton109
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox179
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon18
Macon29
Madison75
Marion27
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry5
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane6
Robertson94
Rutherford269
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,421
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner478
Tipton53
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington45
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson321
Wilson 155
Residents of other states/countries243
Pending196
Total Casesas of (4/15/20)6,079

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby31
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/15/20)135

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories