32 businesses issued ‘civil warrants’ for violating Nashville’s mask guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Forty-eight Nashville businesses have been issued violations for failure to comply with the city’s mask guidelines, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department provided the updated numbers Tuesday and said 32 of the 48 had been served “civil warrants.”

Here is the list of those businesses released by the health department:

EST.ADDRESSVIOLATION
6/1251st Deli1314 51st Ave N. Order 4 (masks)
6/12Honky Tonk Central329 BroadwayOrder 6 (bar open)
6/12Jonathan’s Grille717 3rd Ave NOrder 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
6/12Jonathan’s Grille7653 Hwy 70 SOrder 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
6/12Nashville Underground105 BroadwayOrder 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
6/12Popeye’s3550 Murfreesboro PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/12Sam’s Bar & Grill2001 Lakeshore DROrder 6 (social distancing)
6/12Scoreboard Bar & Grill2408 Music Valley DROrder 6 (bar open; ancillary activity)
6/12Sonic7679 Hwy 70 SOrder 4 (masks)
6/12Sperry’s5109 Harding PKOrder 6 (social distancing)
6/12Taco Bell4000 Nolensville PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/12Thai Phooket915 Rivergate PKWYOrder 4 (masks)
6/12Wingstop127 Gallatin PK NOrder 4 (masks)
6/13Kid Rock’s221 BroadwayOrder 6 (bar open) 
6/15Sam’s Place – Nipper’s Corner15545 Old Hickory BLVDOrder 6 (bar open)
6/18Crow’s Nest2221 Bandywood DROrder 4 (masks)
6/18Papa John’s Pizza2745 Lebanon PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/18Smoothie King2803 Gallatin PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/18Sonic2787 Murfreesboro PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/18The Dogwood Nashville1907A Division STOrder 4 (masks)
6/19Popeye’s4023 Nolensville PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/19Subway2817 West End AVEOrder 4 (masks)
6/20Bootlegger’s Inn207 BroadwayOrder 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
6/20Doc Holliday’s Saloon112 2ND AVE NOrder 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
6/24Sonic136 Long Hollow PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/24Sonic398 Harding PlOrder 4 (masks)
6/24Subway718 Thompson LNOrder 4 (masks)
6/24Tin Roof1516 Demonbreun STOrder 4 (masks)
6/24Wendy’s3131 Dickerson RDOrder 4 (masks)
6/25Jersey Mike’s2288 Lebanon PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/25Little Caesar’s7090 Charlotte PKOrder 4 (masks)
6/26Players Inn7097 Old Harding PK STE  BOrder 8 (masks)
COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

