32 businesses issued ‘civil warrants’ for violating Nashville’s mask guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Forty-eight Nashville businesses have been issued violations for failure to comply with the city’s mask guidelines, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department provided the updated numbers Tuesday and said 32 of the 48 had been served “civil warrants.”

Here is the list of those businesses released by the health department:

EST. ADDRESS VIOLATION 6/12 51st Deli 1314 51st Ave N. Order 4 (masks) 6/12 Honky Tonk Central 329 Broadway Order 6 (bar open) 6/12 Jonathan’s Grille 717 3rd Ave N Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open) 6/12 Jonathan’s Grille 7653 Hwy 70 S Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open) 6/12 Nashville Underground 105 Broadway Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open) 6/12 Popeye’s 3550 Murfreesboro PK Order 4 (masks) 6/12 Sam’s Bar & Grill 2001 Lakeshore DR Order 6 (social distancing) 6/12 Scoreboard Bar & Grill 2408 Music Valley DR Order 6 (bar open; ancillary activity) 6/12 Sonic 7679 Hwy 70 S Order 4 (masks) 6/12 Sperry’s 5109 Harding PK Order 6 (social distancing) 6/12 Taco Bell 4000 Nolensville PK Order 4 (masks) 6/12 Thai Phooket 915 Rivergate PKWY Order 4 (masks) 6/12 Wingstop 127 Gallatin PK N Order 4 (masks) 6/13 Kid Rock’s 221 Broadway Order 6 (bar open) 6/15 Sam’s Place – Nipper’s Corner 15545 Old Hickory BLVD Order 6 (bar open) 6/18 Crow’s Nest 2221 Bandywood DR Order 4 (masks) 6/18 Papa John’s Pizza 2745 Lebanon PK Order 4 (masks) 6/18 Smoothie King 2803 Gallatin PK Order 4 (masks) 6/18 Sonic 2787 Murfreesboro PK Order 4 (masks) 6/18 The Dogwood Nashville 1907A Division ST Order 4 (masks) 6/19 Popeye’s 4023 Nolensville PK Order 4 (masks) 6/19 Subway 2817 West End AVE Order 4 (masks) 6/20 Bootlegger’s Inn 207 Broadway Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open) 6/20 Doc Holliday’s Saloon 112 2ND AVE N Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open) 6/24 Sonic 136 Long Hollow PK Order 4 (masks) 6/24 Sonic 398 Harding Pl Order 4 (masks) 6/24 Subway 718 Thompson LN Order 4 (masks) 6/24 Tin Roof 1516 Demonbreun ST Order 4 (masks) 6/24 Wendy’s 3131 Dickerson RD Order 4 (masks) 6/25 Jersey Mike’s 2288 Lebanon PK Order 4 (masks) 6/25 Little Caesar’s 7090 Charlotte PK Order 4 (masks) 6/26 Players Inn 7097 Old Harding PK STE B Order 8 (masks) (Data provided by the Metro Public Health Department)

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE