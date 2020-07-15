32 businesses issued ‘civil warrants’ for violating Nashville’s mask guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Forty-eight Nashville businesses have been issued violations for failure to comply with the city’s mask guidelines, according to the Metro Public Health Department.
The health department provided the updated numbers Tuesday and said 32 of the 48 had been served “civil warrants.”
Here is the list of those businesses released by the health department:
|EST.
|ADDRESS
|VIOLATION
|6/12
|51st Deli
|1314 51st Ave N.
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/12
|Honky Tonk Central
|329 Broadway
|Order 6 (bar open)
|6/12
|Jonathan’s Grille
|717 3rd Ave N
|Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
|6/12
|Jonathan’s Grille
|7653 Hwy 70 S
|Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
|6/12
|Nashville Underground
|105 Broadway
|Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
|6/12
|Popeye’s
|3550 Murfreesboro PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/12
|Sam’s Bar & Grill
|2001 Lakeshore DR
|Order 6 (social distancing)
|6/12
|Scoreboard Bar & Grill
|2408 Music Valley DR
|Order 6 (bar open; ancillary activity)
|6/12
|Sonic
|7679 Hwy 70 S
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/12
|Sperry’s
|5109 Harding PK
|Order 6 (social distancing)
|6/12
|Taco Bell
|4000 Nolensville PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/12
|Thai Phooket
|915 Rivergate PKWY
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/12
|Wingstop
|127 Gallatin PK N
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/13
|Kid Rock’s
|221 Broadway
|Order 6 (bar open)
|6/15
|Sam’s Place – Nipper’s Corner
|15545 Old Hickory BLVD
|Order 6 (bar open)
|6/18
|Crow’s Nest
|2221 Bandywood DR
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/18
|Papa John’s Pizza
|2745 Lebanon PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/18
|Smoothie King
|2803 Gallatin PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/18
|Sonic
|2787 Murfreesboro PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/18
|The Dogwood Nashville
|1907A Division ST
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/19
|Popeye’s
|4023 Nolensville PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/19
|Subway
|2817 West End AVE
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/20
|Bootlegger’s Inn
|207 Broadway
|Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
|6/20
|Doc Holliday’s Saloon
|112 2ND AVE N
|Order 4 (masks); Order 6 (bar open)
|6/24
|Sonic
|136 Long Hollow PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/24
|Sonic
|398 Harding Pl
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/24
|Subway
|718 Thompson LN
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/24
|Tin Roof
|1516 Demonbreun ST
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/24
|Wendy’s
|3131 Dickerson RD
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/25
|Jersey Mike’s
|2288 Lebanon PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/25
|Little Caesar’s
|7090 Charlotte PK
|Order 4 (masks)
|6/26
|Players Inn
|7097 Old Harding PK STE B
|Order 8 (masks)
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)
