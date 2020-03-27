312 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second death reported in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department officials announced Friday a total number of 312 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 20 cases in the past 24 hours.

The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 84 years. A second patient, a 67-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, has died after a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Twelve (12) other patients remain hospitalized. Fifty-five (55) people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Total number of Cases: 312

Number of Cases confirmed today: 20

Cases by sex

Male: 153

Female: 155

Unknown: 4

