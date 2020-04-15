3 Vanderbilt University seniors create phone case to slow spread of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Vanderbilt seniors, looking for a way to help in the fight against COVID-19 found the answer was sitting in their hands the entire time.

After a COVID-19 diagnosis, hours of researching and a little convincing, Isaac Lichter knew he could help, in part, slow the spread of COVID-19 with an anti-microbial phone case.

With the help of his friends, Andrew Medland and Nick O’Brien, Litchter got to work.

“The average smartphone user touches their phone about 3-6 times per minute. With over 25,000 bacteria per square inch, many phones are dirtier than the average toilet flush handle,” the three wrote on their Kickstarter campaign on Indiegogo.

So the seniors made a phone case, using antimicrobial copper alloy, which they named Aeris.

One of the students’ prototypes.

