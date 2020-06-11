3 Vanderbilt graduates successful in producing phone case that kills COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three recent Vanderbilt graduates are helping in the fight against COVID-19 with a germ-free phone case.

We first introduced you to Nick O’Brien, Andrew Medland and Isaac Lichter two months ago.

The three accomplished quite a bit in a few short months; from garage prototyping, a kickstart campaign, to starting their first production run, shipping orders, and donating their product to frontline workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It’s pretty amazing the span of under three months we went from garage prototyping to working in a real-life factory producing cases on a scale we could not have imagined,” said O’Brien.

The three say copper and its alloys are naturally and powerfully antimicrobial, killing germs, including COVID-19 on contact. Fewer harmful germs mean less transmission and lower transmission saves lives.

“We’ve come a long way,” Lichter said.

The recent graduates recently moved to California to finalize the first production run of their phone case, Aeris, and they’re set to start shipping orders next week.

​”The more people have them, it forms a network effect which means if enough people have copper phone cases, even the ones that don’t will slightly benefit from the copper being there because everyone else’s hands and surfaces will be cleaner,” said Medland.

As the three climb up the ladder, they’re still finding time to give back, focusing on the frontline medical workers at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure.

​”We will start sending out the donations to VUMC next week which we’re very excited about, it’s upsetting we cant give them off in person but we think they’ll enjoy them and it’ll keep them safe​​,” said Medland.

And it’s safe to say post-grad life for these three is looking pretty great.

“People in the business world, who we never thought we’d be speaking with, investors who have funded billion-dollar companies, we’ve had conversations with,” said O’Brien, “There are endless possibilities.”

The Aeris phone case costs $39 and is currently available for pre-order right now. The graduates hope to build a global network of transmission-reducing anti-microbial surfaces.

“As you can imagine when we have this technology we can put on anything, you look around and say, ‘well, copper may work on that,’ so there are endless possibilities,” said O’Brien.

Whether the copper is placed in an office building or restaurant, these three men are hoping to figure out how to expand and keep as many surfaces as possible germ-free.

