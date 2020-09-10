3 schools closed in Hamilton County due to COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hamilton County Schools reported three of its campuses will shift to online learning Thursday to be cleaned and disinfected due to COVID-19 cases.

They were Ooltewah High Sschool, Hixson Elementary, and Bess T. Shepherd Elementary. The district is also conducting contact tracing.

There were 15 active COVID cases among Hamilton County Schools employees and 28 active cases for students. There were an additional 35 employees waiting for their test results. As far as close contacts the district reports 48 employees and 368 students.

The district has a dashboard on its website giving updates on COVID-19 in its schools.

