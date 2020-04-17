3 residents of Putnam County nursing home die while being treated for coronavirus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three residents of a Putnam County nursing home who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the last week, according to a spokesperson for the facility.
In a statement released Friday morning, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County said the first resident passed away April 11 while being treated in an area of the nursing home designated for coronavirus patients. The other two residents died at the facility on April 12 and April 14.
One of the residents who died was asymptomatic, the spokesperson added.
“Signature HealthCARE of Putnam is deeply saddened by these 3 losses,” the statement continued. “Our residents are like family to us, and the passing of any one of them is devastating.”
The nursing home said Wednesday that one resident diagnosed with the virus has since tested negative twice.
Forty-five people at the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 30 residents and 15 staff members, according to the facility.
A spokesperson added staff members who have tested positive “will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance.”
The CEO of Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County previously announced an estimated 90-percent of the residents and staff with the virus were asymptomatic.
