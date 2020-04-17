3 residents of Putnam County nursing home die while being treated for coronavirus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three residents of a Putnam County nursing home who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the last week, according to a spokesperson for the facility.

In a statement released Friday morning, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County said the first resident passed away April 11 while being treated in an area of the nursing home designated for coronavirus patients. The other two residents died at the facility on April 12 and April 14.

One of the residents who died was asymptomatic, the spokesperson added.

“Signature HealthCARE of Putnam is deeply saddened by these 3 losses,” the statement continued. “Our residents are like family to us, and the passing of any one of them is devastating.”

The nursing home said Wednesday that one resident diagnosed with the virus has since tested negative twice.

Forty-five people at the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 30 residents and 15 staff members, according to the facility.

A spokesperson added staff members who have tested positive “will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance.”

The CEO of Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County previously announced an estimated 90-percent of the residents and staff with the virus were asymptomatic.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 28 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20) 141

