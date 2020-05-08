3 more employees at Springfield factory test positive for coronavirus

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three additional employees at Electrolux in Springfield have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to five at the home appliance factory.

In a statement released Thursday night, company spokesperson Eloise Hale said the facility learned three employees and another potential employee had been diagnosed with the virus. The four had not been at the factory since last week, she added.

The factory was closed for several days beginning April 30, so professional crews could fog, sanitize and disinfect the building. The facility has since reopened.

Hale said the company has implemented safety steps, including temperature scans, protective barriers, increased janitorial cleaning, sanitizing in high-traffic areas and mandatory social distancing and face masks.

Two other employees of the Springfield factory previously tested positive for the virus. The company has not said if they have recovered.

