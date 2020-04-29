Breaking News
2nd Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid COVID-19 pandemic
2nd Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee death row inmate hopes to become the second to have his execution rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys for Byron Black on Wednesday requested that the Tennessee Supreme Court delay his Oct. 8 scheduled execution. The attorneys argue the pandemic has made it impossible to hold a hearing on whether he’s competent to be executed. They also say the health crisis is interfering with Black’s ability to prepare for a clemency request.

Black was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 9- and 6-year-old daughters in 1988. Previously, the state Supreme Court delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February due to the coronavirus. 

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

